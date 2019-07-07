District Council Courts something new to CJ Mittal

SHILLONG: Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya Ajay Kumar Mittal said the district council courts are something new to him.

He observed this during a seminar organised by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy in the city on Saturday.

The chief justice said he is happy that the Academy organised the seminar on ‘District Council Courts of Meghalaya’ which is something new to him.

“However, I am making full endeavours to know how the District Council Courts function here in Meghalaya. I commend the efforts made by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy in that direction”, he said.