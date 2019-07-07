Cheesy & healthy delight

The North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) brings another Mei-Ramew recipe this week that is healthy and delicious. With these recipes, NESFAS helps you get familiarised with indigenous ingredients, which are highly nutritious.

Potato Cheese Balls and Chives (Jaut)

Ingredients:

10 boiled and mashed potatoes

Grated cheese, 100 gm

Tamarind sauce (as per taste)

Chives (jaut), 100 gm

Spring onions, 50 gm

Chillies, 20 gm

Salt (as per taste)

Oil

Ginger paste

Direction:

Mix the mashed potato with grated cheese and keep it aside. Chop chives (jaut) and other preferable wild edibles. Chop onions and chillies.

For stuffing: Heat oil in a wok and then fry spring onions and chillies until golden brown. Add all the wild edibles when cooked and add the tamarind sauce as per taste. Make a ball of the potato cheese mash and flatten it to prep it for stuffing. Then stuff it with the wild edibles. Repeat this step.

For coating: Coat the stuffed balls first with flour followed by beaten egg and then coat it in bread crumbs. Fry it in the oil until light brown to make sure it is not over-coated.

Sauce: First extract the pulp of tamarind. Then boil palm sugar/jaggery until one thread consistency. Add the tamarind pulp and boil until it thickens. The sauce can be used for stuffing and also for potato cheese balls.

(Contributed by NESFAS)