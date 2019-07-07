Butchers call off strike

SHILLONG: In a major relief to beef lovers of the state, the Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Welfare Association (KJBWA) on Saturday called off its over-a-month-long indefinite strike following the state government’s decision to address the problem of cattle smuggling.

The president of the association, Generous Warlarpih, while speaking to media persons here, said that following the withdrawal of the indefinite strike, all shops across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region will reopen with immediate effect.

The association had called for the indefinite strike from June 7 after the butchers decided to stop purchasing cattle from Khanapara market in Ri Bhoi District as a mark of protest against the Hima Mylliem’s decision to open the market daily. Warlarpih said that the association has been protesting against issuing of challans for transportation of cattle by the Hima Mylliem as it is only paving the way for cattle smuggling.

“The smugglers are coming to purchase the cattle meant to send to Bangladesh in the guise of butchers,” he said adding “while only 2,000 cattle are sufficient to cater to the demand in the Khasi-Jaintia region the number being supplied to the market at Khanapara is more than 4000-5000.”

Earlier, the association had also sought permission from the KHADC for setting up a temporary shed for holding cattle at Byrnihat. However, the president said that the association welcomed the decision of the government to have a designated place for conducting health check-up of all cattle coming into the state.