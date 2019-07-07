BJP blames MUA II for 2018 poor show

SHILLONG: The BJP North East General Secretary (Org), Ajay Jamwal, on Saturday blamed the erstwhile Congress-led MUA II government for the party’s dismal performance in the 2018 assembly elections saying it had blocked the schemes and programmes of the Modi government from reaching the people.

“How will people vote for the BJP when they are not aware about the good work which is being done by the party government at the Centre,” Jamwal said while addressing a function to launch a membership drive at the BJP office here.

He said the people of the state would have voted for the BJP in huge numbers if they had received the benefits of the programmes and policies of the Modi government.

The BJP had won only two seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

“I am sure we would have got 20 MLAs in Meghalaya. The post of Deputy Chief Minister would have gone to the party. But this did not happen due to the strategies and policies of the previous Congress-led government,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that many people had doubts about the BJP-led NDA coming back to power at the Centre since all were against Modi be they political parties or religious groups, but the party knew that the citizens of this country would again repose faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the membership drive of the party, Jamwal said it was to strengthen the BJP’s presence at the grass-roots level.

“We will like to see a BJP government in Meghalaya in the future,” he said.

Riding high on its success in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now keen to revamp the party in the state where its performance in the last Lok Sabha elections was not up to the mark.

The party is now hopeful of forming the government in the state come 2023 and the ground work for it has already started.

Over 150 individuals from in and around Shillong enrolled themselves during the membership drive.

Talking to newsmen, state BJP vice president Ernest Mawrie said that they have launched the membership enrollment drive in all the districts and it would continue till August 11.

He said that the drive is aimed towards strengthening the party in the state and they will reach out to around two lakh individuals from different districts to have a majority in the next state elections.

BJP state general secretary Bashai Khongwir said that the acceptance of the party in the North East is very high and what is needed is hard work at the grass-roots level.

Stating that the party is growing day by day in the state though the growth is slow, he added they are confident that they will form the government in the state in 2023.