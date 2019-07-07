UTD felicitates MDC Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong

NONGPOH: The Umsning Town Dorbar (UTD) on Saturday organised a programme to felicitate Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong, the new MDC and the first woman to represent Umsning Constituency in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The felicitation programme here was also attended by the legislator of Umsning constituency, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, leaders of the UTD including the Chairman, A Makdoh, Vice Chairman, Nicky A Kharthangmaw, General Secretary, K Warjri and others, women body and the local residents of six villages falling under the jurisdiction of UTD.

Addressing a keynote address, SA Kylla, headman of Umsning Patarim informed that the UTD had in its meeting last year has unanimously decided to felicitate the elected representatives of the constituency irrespective of any political parties they belong in order to bring unity and works towards bringing changes for the development of the constituency in all spheres.

It may be mentioned the UTD had also in the previous year, felicitated Jason Sawkmie Mawlong after winning the 2018 General Assembly Elections from Umsning constituency.

Speaking at the programme, Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong express sincere thanks and gratitude to the people Umsning constituency for giving her a chance to be their representative to the KHADC to fight for the rights of the people and at the same time to bring overall development to the constituency with the support of the local legislator.

She also assured the people of Umsning constituency that she will not sit idle and will continue to works for the betterment of the people of the constituency with integrity and honesty while at the same time also called upon those who didn’t support her during elections, to come forward and work together for a better future.

During the day, Chairman of the UTD, A Makdoh and the women body of the UTD handed over gifts and memento to Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong for being the new MDC and the first woman to represent Umsning constituency to the KHADC.

Local legislator of Umsning Constituency, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong who also spoke on the occasion highlighted his one year of service to the people as an MLA of Umsning constituency and at the same time also recalled the difficulties faced by the people during his election campaign and promises that he will continue to work harder to up lift and bringing in development to the constituency as far as possible.

A memorandum was also handed over the MDC by the General Secretary of the UTD which include fencing of Umsning Secondary School, repair of the Auditorium of UTD and improvement of the playground of Umsning Sports and Cultural Club located at Umsning Patarim.

The felicitation programme was also entertained with melodious songs and dances being performed by the children, youths and women of the UTD.