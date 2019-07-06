Residents Act to be in line with ILP: Prestone

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is of the view that the Supreme Court dismissing a PIL challenging extension of ILP to Dimapur in Nagaland, will strengthen Meghalaya’s case of bringing necessary amendment to Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The proposed Act is intended to restrict the entry of people to the state.

Talking to media persons on Friday, Tynsong said the dismissal of the PIL will strengthen the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act as it is more or less in line with ILP.

The Supreme Court earlier this week out rejected the PIL filed by a BJP member and Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging a law that empowers states like Nagaland to make it mandatory to have an Inner Line Permit for the entry of people from outside the state.

Tynsong had earlier said the political and home departments are working on the amendments which need to be brought in Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

“When the matter is brought to the Cabinet, we will decide whether we will go for it in the form of an ordinance or in the form of an Act depending on the timing of the Assembly session,” he said.

Since the Act is related to the safety of the residents, the government will have to define who is a resident of Meghalaya.

Besides, the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 did not elaborate on the nature of restrictions to the visitors to the state. The political department had entrusted the Law department to frame the amended Security Act.

Pressure groups, meanwhile, remain adamant on their demand for ILP.