‘No final decision on IIFA destination yet’

Nepal is only one among several destinations in the running to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this year and a decision is yet to be taken, say the event’s organisers.

For its 20th edition, IIFA organisers have considered several countries and picturesque destinations. While there have been stories coming from Nepal about the Himalayan nation being the chosen one, the IIFA management has confirmed it is only one of the destinations being considered, and no final decision has been taken.

“As a result of the positive achievements and results in previous destinations, countries bid for IIFA and we receive invitations to explore global cities. Nepal was just one of countries bidding for IIFA in 2019,” Andre Timmins, Director – Wizcraft International said in a statement. (IANS)