NE allocation up by 25 pc

NEW DELHI: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is a 25 per cent increase in budget for the Northeast with massive focus on development of infrastructure and roads in the remote region.

The budget estimate of the DoNER Ministry for 2019-20 is Rs 3,000 crore compared to revised estimate of Rs 2,629 core in the previous fiscal.

The sanctions for the region in other ministries have also been increased and the total will be around Rs 1,200 crore.

Highest amount of Rs 695 crore has been sanctioned in this year’s budget under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme compared to only Rs 140 crore revised estimate of 2018-19, the minister said.

She was speaking to media persons after presenting her maiden budget in the second Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha.

Similarly, in the NE Road Development Scheme, the allocation has been increased from Rs 391 crore to Rs 666 crore, Sitharaman said.

Cut in NEC fund

But in case of North Eastern Council, the budget estimate has been reduced from Rs 607 crore to Rs 531 crore.

The amount under Central Pool of Resources has also been reduced to Rs 531 crore this year compared to Rs 781 crore last year, the minister said.

“But this is good sign since more funds have been spent on developmental projects from this revolving fund”, she said.

Replying to a question, the first woman finance minister said her government is giving priority to the Northeast for last five years and this budget is a reflection of that.

Cong MPs not happy

Both the Congress MPs from Meghalaya Vincent Pala and Wansuk Syiem minced no words in criticising the “unconventional” budget.

A basket full of promises were made for the region by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his whirlwind tour to the region before the Lok Sabha polls, Pala said.

Now after the polls, Modi has almost forgotten the remote and backward region, Pala said.

“This budget has virtually nothing major for the North East”, Wansuk said adding there is no major scheme or project announced for the region which used to be done by Congress governments, she said.

Agatha praises Nirmala

When contacted, NPP MP Agatha Sangma expressed her happiness over first woman finance minister presenting budget. There is lot of emphasis on women, she said.

“For the country’s economy and environment the budget is a good one”, Agatha said. Incentives to novel schemes like electric cars and non conventional energy, will bring much change in the country, she added.