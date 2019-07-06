Meghalaya’s draft water policy put on public domain

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has completed the draft of the much needed water policy and it has been put in public domain for receiving suggestions and feedbacks from the people.

Informing this here, Water Resources Minister, Metbah Lyngdoh said that after receiving suggestions from the public, the policy would be placed before the Cabinet.

Maintaining that the water policy can address the water scarcity in the state, he also stressed on the need for large public participation and involvement in the policy

It is learnt that different Government departments and autonomous District Councils have already given their suggestions on the policy

When asked about the need to protect catchment areas of the state, he said that the Government would have to create awareness and identify those catchment areas from all over the state to protect it

Rain water harvesting is another area where the Government is going to focus to take care of water crisis.

“We are stressing on three R’s of recycle, reuse and reduce water,” he said.

On being asked about the increasing pollution of River Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi, he said that the two rivers were with Urban Affairs department and the Water Resources department had just taken over these two and necessary action would follow to protect these two rivers.