Hrithik’s grandpa, speech therapist his ‘super teachers’

Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of Super 30, says his grandfather and his speech therapist are his “super teachers”. Hrithik on Friday tweeted: “Working on ‘Super 30’ had me thinking about the teachers who have been instrumental in making me who I am today. While a lot of names came to my mind, there are two who I call My Super Teacher.” The 45-year-old actor then shared a photograph of his grandfather and his childhood speech therapist. He captioned the image: “My Nana who I lovingly call Deda for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer.” In Super 30, releasing on July 12, Hrithik plays math wizard Anand Kumar. The film is inspired by the life of Kumar and his students. (IANS)