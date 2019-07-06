Hearing care centre launched

GUWAHATI: Hearing aid maker, Sivantos India along with Ear Solutions Pvt Ltd launched its first outlet (Best Sound Centre) in the Northeast here on Friday.

A Best Sound Centre provides complete quality hearing care solutions for hearing loss.

“Under the aegis of the Best Sound Centre, we are constantly innovating new technological solutions and introducing advanced digital products which provide high quality listening experience to the user, customised for his needs,” chief executive officer of Sivantos India, Avinash Pawar said.

The facility will provide comprehensive audio-vestibular services such as pure tone audiometry, tympanometry, etc in addition to hearing aid trial and fitting, hearing aid programming, servicing, spares and accessories and speech therapy.