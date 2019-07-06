Don Bosco teacher: A century and still on

TURA: If you thought 100 was enough, ask this man. he’s been there, seen it, and lived to tell the tale. Meet George N Marak.

From the rural obscurity to the urban best of one’s motherland Garo Hills, indeed the journey of life of teacher George N Marak from Kanai Rongte Rasria in the vicinity of the Balpakram National Park to Tura, the urban centre of Garo Hills, has truly been awe inspiring and adventurous.

This week, friends and his former students, many of whom had already retired from service, congregated with religious priests to celebrate the 100th year of Master George who was one of the first school teachers when Don Bosco School in Tura was started, decades ago.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Bishop Andrew Marak of Tura together with Master George’s very own son Rev. Fr Januarius S Sangma, the Provincial of Don Bosco in Guwahati, led the faithful in celebrating the Holy Eucharist with Master George at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Tura.

“Looking back down memory lane, one could say that it was a voyage of sheer determination, coupled with God’s grace and accompaniment that flowed in an abundant measure through the early missionaries. Deeply religious and achiever from numerous points of view, today, he is remembered, revered and loved by his colleagues and students for making a difference in the lives of people around,” said his son Fr. Januarius.

Though his parents were animists who followed the traditional Songsarek religion, three of Master George’s children would go on to join the religious order of the Salesian Congregation which began Don Bosco school in Tura. Late Sister (Dr) Bernadette, Fr. Januarius and Sr. Marcellina embraced religious life in the Salesian Congregation.

For someone who turned down two government job offers, Master George would go on to teach hundreds of children in a career spanning decades at Don Bosco. The former Lok Sabha Speaker, Late Purno A Sangma, was one among many who was tutored by master George during his school days.

“On reaching this milestone of 100 years of adventurous journey, we his family and relatives feel that it is time to thank God and celebrate. On this occasion, we would like to say that, more than the qualities of hard work and determination of Mr. George, it was the invisible but visibly present GRACE of God the almighty which has done great things in his life,” said his son Fr Januarius.

In today’s world of grind he has been an anachronism and a symbol of grace and grit. Ask him and he’ll be around to tell more than a tale.