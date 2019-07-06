Conrad, Mukul differ on Budget proposals

Mixed reaction in state

SHILLONG: The Union Budget has evoked mixed response from the business community and the political class in the state.

While a few believe that the Budget presented on Friday is more or less the same as the previous on with marginal changes, others say it is balanced for people hailing from all sections of the business community.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has termed the Budget as “balanced” and “positive”.

He said the increased Budget allocation for DoNER to Rs 3000 crore is a gesture that the Union government is extending its continued support to ensure development and thrust to the Northeastern region.

He said the Budget is very positive with substantial allocation of funds for infrastructure and road. “Increase of North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) from Rs 140 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 695 crore 2019-20 will enable the different states of the North East to further initiate large infrastructure activities,” he said.

He also hailed the increase in allocation under North East Road Sector Development Scheme from Rs 391 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 666 crore in 2019-20.

He said the Budget has put its focus also on private entrepreneurship in value addition particularly in agriculture sector, which will enable states like Meghalaya and other Northeastern states to take agricultural business to the next level.

Opposition leader Mukul Sangma said the imposition of excise duty and cess on petroleum products is a matter of concern and the Budget reflects the Union government’s lack of sensitivity. Sangma feared that the decision will have a cascading effect on everyone including the farmers for transporting their produces from the farms to the markets especially in many of the Northeastern states where many areas do not have any mode of transport except the road.

“There is no feel good factor in the Budget as it does not reflect the priorities of the government and there is nothing substantial for the areas which require some special attention,” Sangma said.

Opposition chief whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie said the BJP has been talking about the aam aadmi but the Budget is to punish them while lamenting the hike in fuel prices.

He also said the government has cheated the farmers by remaining silent on the minimum support price for their produce.

“There is nothing much for the Northeastern states in this year’s Budget,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the first union budget on Friday, announced no changes in personal income tax rates but levied additional surcharge on the super rich.

Bimal Bajaj, a businessman in Shillong, termed the budget as balanced saying although it will create a little pressure on the rich business class, there is relief for the poor people.

Another businessman, Nicky Lyngwa, said the increase in excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel will cost the business community dear in the long run.

He said the Budget did not provide the relief they were expecting.

Another businessman Appu Dey felt that there is no marginal change in the Budget presented on Friday adding that it seems to be balanced for now but it is yet to be seen how it turns out in the long run.