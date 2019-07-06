Coal auction discussion on July 12

SHILLONG: The NGT panel headed by retired Justice BP Katakey will discuss the issues related to coal auction by Coal India Limited on July 12.

An official source said on Friday that the NGT committee will hold meeting with the officials of Coal India Limited and state government in Shillong.

The discussion will be on the mode of transportation of 32 lakh metric tonnes of extracted coal and the manner in which the auction will have to be carried out.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that after deducting its expenses for transportation with 10 per cent of price of the coal, the

Coal India Ltd will remit the balance amount to the state and it is for the state, after deducting the royalty and payment to the environment fund and taxes, to pay back the balance amount to the land owners.