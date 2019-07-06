Assam takes up emergency steps to combat JE

Free treatment in govt hospitals; One-time grant in private hospitals

GUWAHATI: The Assam health department has decided to provide free treatment of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and AcuteEncephalitis Syndrome (AES) in government hospitals and provide a one-time grant up to Rs one lakh for patients in private hospitals.

The state is current undergoing a transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) with 190 reported positive cases of JE and 49 reported JE deaths till July 5, 2019 since January this year. All districts of the state except Kokrajhar are currently under influence of JE.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a slew of emergency measures have been put in place from Saturday to tackle the situation, starting from making ICU (intensive care unit) charges, including hospital dues, drugs and diagnostics absolutely free for JE/AES patients at the point of care in all government hospitals operating ICU facilities.

“We recognise that the ICU facilities in government are limited. In order to overcome the same, where an AES/JE positive patient is admitted to any ICU in private hospital within Assam, a consolidated ICU treatment allowance up to Rs 1 lakh per patient will be paid,” Sarma said.

The minister underlined the need for early detection of JE and AES for minimum fatality.

“Our emphasis now is to collect more and more blood samples and detect JE/AES cases at the early stage for treatment so that lives can be saved. So far, our fever surveillance network of health workers has collected 12.8 lakh blood slides,” Sarma said.

The minister said a set of emergency measures have been put in place till September 30, 2019 to overcome the situation.

“Leaves for all doctors and para-medical staff including surveillance workers will be kept on hold till September 30, 2019. Any kind of emergency leave will be granted only with prior approval of the deputy commissioner. Unauthorised absence from the place of posting even after duty hours will tantamount to criminal dereliction of duty,” Sarma said.

“The additional deputy commissioner, health, joint director (JD), district malaria officer (DMO) will compulsorily tour affected areas regularly apart from visiting at least two hospitals per week. The principal secretary, health, will hold a weekly review video conference with all DCs and JDs concerned to ensure the vigil continues,” he said.

Besides, the minister said that a consolidated transport allowance of Rs 1000 shall be paid to all AES/JE confirmed patients reaching any government hospital using own means of transport due to non-availability of Mritunjoy (108) ambulances/ 102 inter-facility transfer ambulances.

The department is also setting up dedicated help desks in all medical colleges to ensure faster service delivery.

“Moreover, we are also providing special incentiveof Rs 5 per blood slide collected to our surveillance workers,” Sarma said.

The minister said that along with the emergency measures, a massive vector control drive has been taken in the state to overcome the situation.

“Diagnostic services for JE along with Elisa kits are already made available in all district hospitals and medical colleges. A total of 1094 affected villages have been covered through intensified fogging operations already. Transportation of suspected fever cases from community to district hospital and medical colleges are made,” he said.

A central control room number (6913347770/1/2/3) has been established to monitor the situation on 12-hourly basis along with all kinds of patient support and feedback.

He further said the government would support the adult vaccination programme across the state during the current year after the JE season is over.