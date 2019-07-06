AOC-In-C Eastern Air Command visits Borjhar IAF base

GUWAHATI: Air Marshal, R D Mathur, Air Officer Commanding -in –Chief, (AOC-in-C) Eastern Air Command visited Air Force Station Borjhar, here on Friday.

He was accompanied by his wife Mrs Shipra Mathur, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional). The AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore Venkat T Mare, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Borjhar, Guwahati and Mrs Sudarshana Mare.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the AOC-in-C followed by introductions to other Officers of the station. The AOC-in-C also witnessed demonstration on Stress and Moving Target Firing at the Range.

The AOC-in-C appreciated all the Air Warriors for their dedication and executing their task with efficiency.

Mrs Shipra Mathur also visited various welfare ventures operated by the AFWWA of the station and meet and interacted with the Sanginis.