3-year-old rescued by villagers in time before being sacrificed

GUWAHATI: In a bizarre incident at Kalaigaon in Udalguri district of Assam, alert villagers managed to rescue a three-year-old boy from being sacrificed by a group of six persons belonging to a superstitious family headed by one Jadav Saharia, a science teacher in a local high school.

Villagers storm into the place of worship inside the premises of Jadav Saharia where the group of six naked people including three women, were carrying out some rituals suspected to be held as prelude to sacrificing the boy.

When villagers tried to rescue the boy from the clutches of the group, they attacked the villagers. Police later had to shoot Jadav Saharia and his son who is also a post-graduate in science, at their legs to tame them before arresting them.

All of the group along with the minor boy were later admitted in the local government hospital by the police who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police have conducted a thorough search of the entire household of Jadav Saharia whose family was allegedly under the influence of a ‘tantric’ from a neighbouring village.

It may be mentioned that Jadav Saharia and his son had destroyed their own Wagon-R car, set fire to their own motorcycle besides destroying other household property before they started the rituals suspected to be aimed at sacrificing the child.