BJP draws up strategy to strengthen base in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Riding high on its success in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in Meghalaya is now keen to revamp and re-strengthen the party in Meghalaya where its performance in the last Lok Sabha elections was not upto the mark.

The saffron BJP is now hopeful of forming the government in the state come 2023 and the ground work for it has already started.

Over 150 individuals from in and around Shillong enrolled themselves during the membership enrolment drive launched by the BJP in presence of BJP General Secretary , Ajay Jamwal here at the party office on Saturday

Talking to newsmen, state BJP vice president, Ernest Mawrie said that they have launched the membership enrollment drive in all the district and it would continue till August 11.

He said that this drive is aimed at strengthening the party in the state and they will reach out to around two lakh individuals from different districts to so as to gain majority in the next state elections.

Earlier, Ajay Jamwal here said that the party was set up in Meghalaya in the year 1965 when the party had a different name. He urged the party workers in Meghalaya to work and strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, BJP State General Secretary, Bashai Khongwir said that the acceptance for BJP in the North East was very high and the party needs to work hard at the grassroot level in Meghalaya.

Stating that the party is growing day by day in the state though growth is slow, he added they are confident that they will form the government come 2023 in Meghalaya.