TDS for religious institutions opposed

NONGSTOIN: Nongstoin MLA Macmillan Byrsat, who is also the Chairman of Meghalaya State Law Commission, has expressed concern over tax deducted at source for religious institutions in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Byrsat said the religious institutions seQe tax deduction with alarm.

The letter said, “When religious institutions make a cash investment for term deposits (fixed deposits) in banks, the system of tax deducted at source (TDS) is applicable for such religious institutions because of the fact that they were considered as “profitable organisation.”

He said in his opinion and that of many others, such institutions should not be considered as profitable organisations for not only do they not exist for their own self-interests but they work for the betterment of the different sections of the society.

The MLA has urged the chief minister to take up the matter with the central government.