SC convicts 12 persons in Haren Pandya murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday convicted 12 persons in the murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003.



A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra upheld the Gujarat trial court verdict in the case, setting aside the 2011 Gujarat High Court order that acquitted the 12 accused of the murder charges.



The CBI had appealed against the Gujarat High Court judgement. The Supreme Court in January reserved its verdict on the appeal.



Pandya was shot dead in Ahmedabad on March 26, 2003.

