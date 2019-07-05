Regulation on cards to control cattle smuggling: Prestone

SHILLONG: The State Government is working on a regulation which it thinks will stop cattle smuggling to Bangladesh from the state.

Talking to media persons here, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge, veterinary department Prestone Tynsong said the department has very limited role on the issue of alleged illegal smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh.

He added that the role of the department is to issue health certificates and challans to specify if the cattle is meant for farming or slaughtering.

Stating that the Khasi-Jaintia Butchers Welfare Association and the Syiem of Mylliem have met him to discuss on the matter, he informed that there is a provision in the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act where the department can issue challans to keep a tab on the cattle which are being brought into the state.

“By issuing challans, the people who bought the cattle from the market will have to indicate if the cattle is meant for farming or slaughtering besides mentioning the destination where they plan to take it,” Tynsong said.

‘The department is working on the regulation for identifying people who are bringing cows or cattle from outside,’ he added.

Once the regulation is in place, the department will also need to notify the place from where the cattle has come and cattle will be checked by veterinary doctors and officers of the department after which health certificates and challans will be issued.

He admitted that cattle is being sold in open market and anybody is free to buy it from the Khanapara market.

“Once the notification comes out, it will also be the duty of the police to check and find out the destination of the cattle”, he said.

Destination has to be mentioned by the people who are bringing it from outside and hopefully by this initiative, the government will be able to control illegal smuggling of cattle outside the country’, the deputy chief minister said.

It was also informed that Meghalaya government is also working out a plan to acquire a space at Byrnihat for opening cattle market which will cover the entire stretch of Guwahati-Shillong national highway.