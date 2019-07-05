NGT panel to meet CIL for auction

SHILLONG: The NGT-constituted committee headed by retired Justice B P Katakey, will call a meeting of officials of Coal India Ltd and the state government to discuss transportation of already extracted coal for auction.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wanted Coal India Ltd to auction the extracted coal under the supervision of Katakey committee.

Katakey said on Thursday that the meeting will be held in Shillong once the committee members and concerned officials are free.

According to the court, the state government after the assessment of the coal lying in four districts, including the details of the quantities and the owners, may ensure that entire coal is handed over to the Coal India Ltd as per the mode and manner to be formulated by Katakey committee in consultation with officers of the Coal India Ltd and Meghalaya government.

The expenses of transportation will be borne by Meghalaya government, Coal India Ltd or by both and the expenses can be deducted from the price received from the coal.

The state will be entitled to royalty and payment towards environment fund as well as taxes out of the price of coal. “After deducting its expenses for transportation with 10% of price of the coal, the Coal India Ltd shall remit the balance amount to the state and it is for the state after deducting the royalty and payment to the environment fund and taxes to pay back balance amount to the owners”, the court said.

According to the court, it is for Coal India Ltd to decide as to the venue, where they will receive the coal, either at any of its depots or any other place in Meghalaya and it is for the Coal India Ltd to finalise the process of disposal and auction of the coal.

“It shall be the duty of Meghalaya government and its officers especially Deputy Commissioners of the area concerned to enter details of quantity of the coal, name of the owner and place from where it is collected and all concerned shall take steps to ensure weighment of the coal when it is received by Coal India Ltd”, the court said.

According to the government assessment, 32 lakh tonnes of already extracted coal are still lying to be transported.