High Court closes St. Edmund’s case

SHILLONG: With the agitating teachers back to their respective classes, the case in the High Court of Meghalaya filed by the Christian Brothers has been closed.

When contacted, Advocate K Paul, the counsel for the petitioner, said the case was closed as the teachers are already back in their respective classes.

He said the grievance of the petitioner, Christian Brothers, was that the teachers have not gone back to classes.

No classes were held on Wednesday.

The counsel for the teachers made a submission before the court that the teachers have returned to classes.