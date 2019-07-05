Govt to amend building by-laws for safe structures

SHILLONG: With the earthquake of 1897 seemingly still fresh in the mind, the state government is now keen to amend the building by-laws to ensure structures can withstand such calamities.

Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling told media persons that the government wants to ensure the structures are secure.

“We will see that the overall development of the city is not hampered,” he said while recalling the major earthquake of 1897 which led to huge destruction of structures in Shillong.

“The technologies were not there then and people were constructing their houses as per their own will but now with the passage to time, we need to construct buildings and structures which will be able to withstand calamities including earthquakes,” he said.

Stressing on the need to develop safe structures in the city, he added that the government is working on the amendments to the building by-laws.

“We will see that the structures which come up in the urban and the rural areas are as per the provisions laid down in the building by-laws,” he said.

Asked about concerns raised about the building by-laws, he said the government would address all concerns and meet with the district councils soon to formulate the law.

He said that the department would finalise the proposed draft amendment to the building by-laws after a proper and detailed discussion with the district councils, Rangbah Shnong and other stakeholders.