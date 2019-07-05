Conflict between GH groups and ex militant chief continues

TURA: The conflict between four organizations from Garo Hills- the GSU (Tengsak), FKJGP, ADE and AYWO and former Chairman of the ANVC (B) Bernard N Marak refuses to die down with the organizations on Friday rallying in demand for the immediate arrest of Marak in connection with an FIR filed earlier by them.

The rally by the organizations began from P A Sangma stadium through Hawakhana, Ringre to Chandmary Playground and back through Ringre, culminating at the Government College Playground at Te’teng A’ja.

The two groups have been at loggerheads after a recreational spot owned by the former militant leader near Edenbari ‘Rimpu bagan’ was targeted by unidentified arsonists and Marak named the organization leaders as the suspects. An FIR in this regard was also filed against them. Later, an FIR was also filed against Marak and his associates by the organization leaders who alleged them of forcefully entering some of their homes and misbehaving with the women folk during their absence.

Clarifying the matter West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar said that Bernard Marak was arrested in connection with the FIR but has been released after acquiring bail.

“We are following the CrPC procedure. Marak was arrested earlier and has been released only after obtaining bail,” Kumar informed.