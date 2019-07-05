Bloodshed and mayhem marked five years of coal mining ban

Three killed, nine assaulted

since April 2014

SHILLONG: Bloodshed, deaths, assaults and unrest marked the five years of NGT ban on coal mining in Meghalaya.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed mining with conditions but not before the state witnessed violent incidents, including rampant violation of NGT ban imposed on April 17, 2014.

After the ban, two villagers were killed and seven others injured during police firing at Mookhep, East Jaintia Hills on September 14, 2014.

The victims were part of the mob protesting against the coal mining ban.

A year later on January 25, 2015, the officer-in-charge of Patharkhmah police outpost, PJ Marbaniang was found dead with bullet wounds, a day after he detained 32 coal-laden trucks.

The families of these victims are yet to get justice.

On November 8, 2018, social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma were brutally attacked by angry coal mafia while they were probing illegal transportation of coal at Sohshrieh in East Jaintia Hills.

Charge sheet against 26 accused, including an NPP leader, was filed by the police.

On completion of the investigation and on analysing all the facts collected during the course of investigation, the investigation officer found a prima facie case under IPC sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against all the 26 accused persons.

In the recent case, police personnel guarding the NGT gate at Tuber Sohshrieh, East Jaintia Hills were attacked by a pro-mining group on May 1 this year for not allowing coal-laden trucks to pass through the gate. Police are yet to arrest the culprits.

The major tragedy after the NGT ban was the incident at Ksan coal mine in East Jaintia Hills where 16 workers were trapped inside the mine after river water gushed in on December 13 last year.

Besides the Ksan incident, there were a series of cases of illegal transportation and extraction of coal after the ban on coal mining.

According to the data provided to the Supreme Court, in all eleven districts of the state, 1139 cases of violation have been registered and a total of 605 trucks s and 2675.63 tonnes of coal seized.

Earlier, names of 41 miners were submitted to the NGT for violating ban on coal mining.

Seven cases were registered under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act 1957 since March this year for violation of NGT ban.

COAL CURSE

September 14, 2014: Two persons were killed and seven others injured during police firing at Mookhep, East Jaintia Hills.

January 25, 2015: Officer-in-charge of Patharkhmah police outpost, P J Marbaniang found dead with bullet wounds.

November 8, 2018: Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma brutally attacked by coal mafia at Sohshrieh, East Jaintia Hills.

December 13, 2018: 16 miners trapped inside Ksan mine, East Jaintia Hills after river water gushed in.