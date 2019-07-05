Ajay Devgn opens railways-themed multiplex in Ratlam

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor-producer Ajay Devgn, under his venture NY Cinemas, has launched a thematic multiplex in Ratlam. It has railways-inspired interiors.

“We are dedicating this Ratlam multiplex as an ode to the iconic railway network of the country through the years of Indian cinema. We are glad to introduce this thematic movie watching experience with an exclusive concept powered by advanced technological solutions to our audience,” Ajay said in a statement.

The two-screen multiplex has a screen with a capacity of 460 seats, and has railways-inspired interiors which will transport visitors to different ages of the train and how it has evolved in both India and cinema.

NY Cinemas CEO Rajeev Sharma said: “Indian movies are all about their varied themes and taking this further we are introducing cinemas which provide an overall experience. We are proud to present this thematic multiplex catering to all the needs of the audience. With our constant endeavour for innovation, we look forward to welcome movie lovers in Ratlam and are confident that our audience will love the complete experience.”

The idea behind the chain is to create a unique, concept-driven multiplex theatre design. It currently has screens operational in Bhuj, Hapur, Ghazipur, Rae Bareli and Surendranagar.

