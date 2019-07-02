National Nuggets

Cop booked for harassing woman

Thane: A police havildar has been booked for allegedly harassing a woman after she approached him to file a complaint against her in-laws here in Maharashtra, police said Monday. The 28-year-old woman came to the accused, Devidas Chavan, then posted at Padgha police station here, in April to file a complaint of harassment and cruelty against her husband and in-laws, a police official said. After the complaint was filed, the accused asked the woman to come to the police station on the pretext of conducting a probe and when she came there, he allegedly started harassing her, he said. The accused also asked the woman several times to accompany him to a restaurant but she refused, he said. The woman recently complained to a senior police official against Chavan, who was on Saturday booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 354-A (sexual harassment), he said, adding that a search was on for the accused. (PTI)



RSS chief joins Twitter

New Delhi: RSS office bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have made their debut on microblogging site Twitter. Sources in the sangh, however said they are unlikely to use it as the microblogging website is not the platform where the RSS would like to engage in a dialogue with the public. Besides Bhagwat, six others, including Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi, the sangh’s general secretary, its three joint general general secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, sangh’s publicity head Arun Kumar and another senior functionary Anirudh Deshpandae have also joined Twitter. The account of another joint general secretary of the Sangh, Dattatreya Hosabale, who has been on Twitter for quite some time, was verified recently. “The accounts have been created to stop the spread of misinformation by parody accounts of the sangh’s office bearers. But they are unlikely to use it,” sources in the RSS said. One of the functionaries, whose account was created recently said Twitter is not the platform where sangh would like to engage in a dialogue with the public. (PTI)



Mining official caught taking bribe

Kota (RJ): A surveyor in the Mining Department was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau from his residence in Rajasthan’s Baran district while accepting a bribe to allow transport of mined soil, officials said. According to complainant Madhu Nagar, accused Giriraj Meena (46) had demanded Rs 50,000 for letting him transport mined soil in Baran, Anti-Corruption Bureau Inspector Gyanchand Meena said. Giriraj Meena had accepted Nagar’s request to take the bribe amount in installments of Rs 10,000, he said. After Nagar lodged a complaint against the surveyor on Sunday, the bureau confirmed it when the accused accepted the first installment, the inspector said. He said the accused surveyor then called Nagar to his government quarter for the second installment on Monday morning, but ACB officials laid a trap and he was caught red-handed. A case has been registered against Giriraj Meena and further investigation is underway, the officer added. (PTI)



Sex racket busted in Noida, 35 held

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, the police here busted a sex racket after raiding three spa centres and arrested 35 persons including 25 women, officials said on Monday. “The arrested persons include foreign nationals as well. Cash around Rs 1 lakh, cans of beer, used and unused condom packets and other materials were recovered during the raids,” spokesman Prabhat Dixit of Noida police told IANS. Although 14 spa centres were raided on Sunday night, the official said only three were engaged in the prostitution racket in the name of providing massage. The others were held guilty of serious irregularities. The action was carried out by 14 teams comprising seven circle officers (COs), seven Station House Officers (SHOs), 30 Sub Inspectors and constables. All 14 spa centres were sealed. (IANS)



Family robbed at gunpoint

New Delhi: In a dramatic incident, a family was robbed in a brazen manner inside the driveway of their house in upscale Model Town area in North West Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. According to CCTV footage, a couple and their two children who were entering their house in their high-end car were robbed by unidentified men who intercepted the homeowner, Varun and robbed him at gunpoint. The masked men then reached for his wife who was sitting inside the car holding one of her children in her lap and robbed her on gunpoint. They also searched the entire car to look for other valuables. Police have claimed that they had intercepted the robbers in Adarsh Nagar the same night but the masked men were able to get away. An FIR has been registered in this incident. (ANI)