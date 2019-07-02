Lajong extend their winning streak to seven games

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong Junior Reds maintain their winning streak to 7 games & remain undefeated in the U-18 Shillong Premier League 2019 as they edged past Nongrim Hills SC by 1-0 at the MFA Ground in Shillong on Monday. Dajied Wanshnong scored the only goal of the match after he converted the penalty for Lajong in the 36th minute.With this win, Lajong Junior Reds are now at the top of the table with 22 points from 8 games. They will play their next match on July 4 against Nongkrem SC at the JN Stadium, 3:45PM.