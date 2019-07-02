Apex court issues notice to WB govt

Mamata Banerjee meme case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued show cause notice to West Bengal government on a contempt plea for delay by a day in releasing on bail a BJP activist who was arrested last month for allegedly posting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meme on social media.

It has been alleged in the petition that there was a delay in releasing BJP activist Priyanka Sharma despite the apex court’s order granting bail to her. A vacation bench of the apex court had on May 14 directed immediate release of Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, on bail but she was released on May 15.

She was arrested on May 10 by the West Bengal Police under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act on a complaint by a local Trinamool Congress leader for allegedly posting the meme on Banerjee on social media.

Section 500 of the IPC entails punishment for defamation with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

On Monday, the contempt plea filed by Rajib Sharma, brother of the BJP activist, came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The bench issued notice to the state government and others on the plea and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Rajib Sharma approached the apex court alleging that there was a delay of over 24 hours in releasing his sister from jail, despite the court’s May 14 order. (PTI)