Vice chief of Army reviews LAC preparedness

GUWAHATI: Lt Gen D Anbu, Vice Chief of Army Staff took stock of the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh during a visit to Army’s Gajraj Corps on Saturday. He was received by Lt Gen Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps on his arrival at Tezpur, an official press statement here said. Anbu was also briefed in detail on the internal security situation in the insurgency affected areas of Assam. During his interaction with the troops, the Vice Chief of Army Staff appreciated their hard work and dedication in their brave endeavour to safeguard the nation’s border while operating in hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions. General Anbu was accompanied by Gowri Anbu, vice president, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) who expressed her satisfaction on the various welfare projects being run for the welfare of the families of Gajraj Corps. The Vice Chief expressed satisfaction with the overall operational preparedness of Gajraj Corps before leaving for New Delhi on Sunday.