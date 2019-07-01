State govt yet to come out with agri policy

SHILLONG: Though a large chunk of the population in Meghalaya is engaged in farming activities, the state is yet to have its own agriculture policy even after 47 years of attaining statehood.

Admitting that formulation of a policy which covers a vast subject like agriculture was no mean task, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh claimed that the government was working on the policy but refused to give any timeline as to when the policy will be finally formulated.

He added that it would take time before the state has its own agriculture policy.

The state government has been going through the agriculture policies of different states like Punjab and Telangana and other states which have a major say in the agricultural sector of the country.