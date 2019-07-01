SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dhaka flight service

GUWAHATI: SpiceJet on Monday launched the first ever daily non-stop flight services on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route, under the International Air Connectivity Scheme (IACS).

The Guwahati-Dhaka flight by the airline is the first-ever to be operated under IACS. The flight, which earmarks a new milestone, also reiterates the airline’s commitment on enhancing connectivity in the North East region, a statement by the airline said.

Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal flagged of the inaugural flight from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on Monday.

The launch was initiated with the customary lamp lighting ceremony thereby marking the formal announcement of SpiceJet’s SG 78 Guwahati to Dhaka flight.

In line with the aviation tradition to mark key milestones, the inaugural flight from Dhaka, was greeted with a grand water cannon salute at the airport.

Debojo Maharshi, chief marketing officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first ever direct flight under the International Air Connectivity Scheme between Guwahati and Dhaka. We believe that the tremendous success of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) can be replicated in IACS as well thereby making international air travel much more affordable and convenient for Indians.

“Enhancing connectivity to the North-East has always been on top of our agenda and this new flight marks an important milestone in this regard,” he said.

SpiceJet is India’s largest and most organised regional player operating a fleet of 76 Boeing 737 aircraft, 31 Bombardier Q400 planes and two B737 freighters.

With the launch of the new flight services between Guwahati and Dhaka, SpiceJet now operates two flights under IACS besides operating a total of 43 flights connecting 24 cities under UDAN.

This is the highest number of flights being operated by any Indian airline under UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme.

SpiceJet is deploying its Bombardier Q400 on the sector. Passengers travelling from Dhaka will now be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections.