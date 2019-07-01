Smart Shillong Mobile City App launched

SHILLONG: In its bid to make e-services more accessible, the State government on Monday launched the Smart Shillong Mobile City App as part of the Digital India Anniversary Day, 2019

The app is design to assist the citizens and tourists in getting around the city, finding accommodation, tourism related activities, emergency phone numbers, important government contacts, current market price, government orders, tenders, land value calculator, electoral rolls, weather, GST registration, and also filing grievances and complaints if any.

Speaking on the occasion, Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling said that with the advancement of technology, that government functionaries should get themselves updated and extra effort is needed to take the State forward in the field of information technology.

He also said that with the help of the app people would avail better information from various departments and they can also share their grievances.

The app is synced and linked with Meghalaya portal for better communication in the form of better digitalisation.

According to Dohling, the Mobile App will not only empower the citizens but will also bring about transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government sectors.

Principal Secretary, Urban Affairs Department, D P Wahlang said that this mobile app is a One Stop Shop for the citizens as it will facilitate the citizens in getting information of different government and non-government departments.

He informed that this Mobile App would link to various portals of different departments where people can get information and lodge their grievances.