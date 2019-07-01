Sec 144 CrPC promulgated in East Garo Hills

TURA: In view of the proposed two day office picketing, beginning Tuesday, of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Williamnagar by a group of student and social organizations led by the GSU, the District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe has, on Monday, promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district with immediate effect prohibiting obstruction and disruption to functioning of Govt. offices, carrying of lathis, sticks, stones, missiles, fire-arms or kind of lethal weapons by any person, group of persons or organizations.

The official communiqué issued in this regard stated that such obstructions or intimidations are likely to lead to a breach of peace which may result in disturbance of public tranquility leading to injury, lost of property, riot or affray.

The official release further said that in case of violation of the order, the court may not only proceed under the Contempt of Courts Act, but is also directed that the State Govt. shall register criminal cases under the appropriate provisions of law.

The GSU and several other groups called for the proposed picketing to demand appointment of a full fledged principal for the Williamnagar Government college.