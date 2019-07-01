Reports on closure false propaganda: BSNL

GUWAHATI: BSNL has termed reports of the telecom service provider discontinuing its services as “false propaganda” and instead said that a proposal to revive the public sector undertaking was being explored by the Central government.

A statement issued by the Assam circle of BSNL here on Monday said reports appearing in the media have unnecessarily tried to focus on the closure of BSNL despite the Central government’s assurance of revival of the PSU.

Chief general manager, Assam circle, Sandeep Govil said it had been clarified by the Union minister of communications that there was no plan to close down BSNL.

“But there is a proposal for revival of the PSU being designed by the government,” the statement said.

Govil said it was not only BSNL but all other telecom companies which are facing a crucial time in the competitive market scenario.

“BSNL is continuously expanding its mobile customer base and the market share has increased from 9.63 per cent to 10.72 per cent,” the statement said.

The chief general manager informed that services were being upgraded at various levels for the benefit of the customers.

The Assam circle had recently launched 4G services which is increasing BSNL’s customer base.