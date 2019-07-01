Maggot found in jalebis brought from a Nongpoh restaurant

NONGPOH: In a case which may have repelling effect on the daily customers of Amit Restaurant in Nongpoh, a customer found a maggot in one of the Jalebi’s bought from this oldest restaurant located at the heart of Nongpoh town.

The customer who don’t want to be named, informed The Shillong Times that on the evening of June 28, he went to buy a quarter kilogram of Jalebis from Amit Restaurant but on reaching home while his children were opening the package of Jalebis, his wife saw a maggot already fried along inside one of the Jalebi’s.

‘Luckily, my wife saw this maggot before my children could eat them, otherwise it would have put the health condition of my children at risk as well as the other customers who used to visit and eat at this restaurant frequently, the customer said,

He also informed that a complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Food Safety Officer of Ri Bhoi District to take actions and make sure that restaurants or any shops selling food items not just in Nongpoh alone but the District as a whole to maintain cleanliness and serve fresh and healthy foods to the customers.

Meanwhile, the management of Amit Restaurant stated that the maggot might have fallen into the Jalebi while being packaged or during storage.