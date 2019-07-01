Local groups seize illegal timber consignment in NGH

TURA: Giving indications of nexus between smugglers and authorities concerned, a timber laden truck was intercepted and seized on Saturday by organizations based in North Garo Hills, while the consignment was being taken through Dainadubi towards neighbouring Assam.

Members of the All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF) and GSU, Dainadubi regional units came across the vehicle with registration number- AS 01 DC 9159, carrying illegal timber at around 2 am on Saturday morning and confronted it. However, all the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape upon seeing the organization members approaching. The vehicle was seized after informing police and the same has been handed over to the RFO of Dainadubi Range. An FIR has also been filed in this regard with the Dainadubi Police Outpost.

What was interesting is the claim of organization members that the timber laden truck had an escort vehicle following behind, which managed to escape. According to them, the escort vehicle is likely to belong to local smugglers who were assisting in taking the consignment through to Assam.Meanwhile, the organizations have expressed shock that the vehicle was able to move freely with the illegal consignment despite there being so many police stations and check points along the way. The organizations, while hinting at nexus between the smugglers and officials demanded stringent action against the criminals and all those involved.

