KSU wants govt to speed up work on setting up of entry-exit point

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has lamented that the construction of the proposed entry and exit point in Umling is very slow and the state government must expedite the construction.

KSU president, Lambok Marngar, said the Union had visited the site and found that the construction was progressing at a snail’s pace.

Informing that the Union had also apprised the concerned minister to expedite the construction work, he added that the Union would continue to follow up on the matter till the time the entry and exit point finally comes up.

The government is hoping that setting up of the entry and exit points in different parts of the state would boost the confidence of the NGOs and public about government’s stand against influx.

Around 41 locations have been selected for setting up of entry/exit points in the state and the mechanism is expected to act against the challenge of influx in the state.

The entry and exit point at Umling is being constructed on a plot of land which belongs to the Transport department.

Setting up of entry/exit points under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 as demanded by some pressure groups are part of the comprehensive mechanisms to check influx into the state.