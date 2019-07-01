KHNAM’s concern over non-implementation of workers’ scheme

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has expressed concern over non-implementation of the Meghalaya Regular Casual Workers Scheme 1996 by various departments and offices in the state.

The Meghalaya government had with effect from September 16, 1996 introduced the scheme considering the desirability of conferring benefits on muster rolls and other casual workers in various departments and offices of the state government, considering that they have been entitled to only wages and no other benefits.

“It is however saddening to know that this scheme, which could have improved the living standards of workers, is not being implemented to its full or not being implemented at all by various departments in the state,” Thomas Passah, president, KHNAM state youth wing, said in a statement issued on Monday.

The state government had vide office memorandum (number PER(AR)/36/95/566 dated November 8, 2017) underlined that instances had come to light where benefits to workers as specified in the scheme were not being implemented accordingly/properly and directions were given to all for proper implementation of the same.

“These workers are the backbone of the work force in the state and it is the prime duty of the government to ensure that such schemes are not kept in almirahs of departments and offices without being implemented,” Passah said.

He said that most of the workers would not dare to speak up against the system, fearing dismissal from work and there are departments/offices who take advantages of it.

“When we talk about lifting the society or the state as a whole, it is to be understood that we need to lift from the bottom. Therefore, we have already taken up a resolution to ensure that justice is delivered and those violating regulations and involved in suppression are being made to pay the price,” Passah said.

“We have already put up complaints against few to the Labour Commission and furthermore we will be going to offices/departments and report non-implementation of the 1996 scheme by the offices/ departments to the appropriate authority. Furthermore, if nothing is done necessary steps will be initiated accordingly,” he said.