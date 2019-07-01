Division in Cong over CLP leadership issue

SHILLONG: The Congress in Meghalaya is emerging as a divided house over the issue of change of CLP leadership.

While the senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh, has admitted that there is a buzz around in the party to discuss about the change of leadership in Meghalaya, the sitting MLA from Mawlai, PT Sawkmie, has maintained that there is no such issue and Mukul Sangma will continue to remain as the CLP leader for now.

The AICC general secretary, Luizinho Faleiro, who visited Shillong recently, had maintained that the issue of change of the leadership in the party depends on the MLAs and they need to discuss the matter.

He, however, maintained that there was no such demand from any MLA during his visit to Shillong.

However, sources said that the AICC wants the state leaders to explore the possibility of forming a government with like-minded parties.

The Congress which was once leading the government after the 2013 polls with 30 MLAs, is now reduced to 19 members whereas the ruling NPP has 21 MLAs in the Assembly.

Though the Congress leader, HM Shangpliang, had claimed that the party would try to get in touch with the friendly neighbours to form a government in Meghalaya, the likeminded parties have maintained that some Congress MLAs have already approached the United Democratic Party to shift their allegiance.

The discussion on the issue of change of leadership has become more common after the former chief minister and CLP leader Mukul Sangma was asked by the AICC to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tura and despite giving a good fight, he could not win Tura seat.

What irked the Congress members is that Mukul could not ensure victory in Selsella seat which was earlier represented by party legislator Clement Marak.

Sources said that with the BJP leading the government at the Centre, it is very unlikely there will be any change of government in Meghalaya any time soon though the Congress may try to topple the NPP-led MDA government.