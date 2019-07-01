Concrete solution eludes traffic snarl in city

SHILLONG: Every morning after 8 am, hundreds of vehicles coming from Guwahati and different parts of Ri Bhoi district are seen waiting in never ending queue of vehicles right from Mawiong junction as the area witnesses traffic snarl almost every single day.

While the state government has already approached the Centre on constructing a four-lane road till Mawiong, the idea may take many years to materialise.

A police official said that as the approaching road to the city is upward, it is common to see trucks travelling at a slower speed which in turn, slows down traffic as well.

The official also said that Mawlai has many arterial roads and during office and school hours, traffic personnel give more priority to clear the traffic from the arterial roads as people have to reach their destinations on time.

After the school hours, traffic police give more priority to regulate traffic on the main highway.

Asserting that the police have no alternative but to strategise their priority during peak hours, the official added that in between these busy hours, they have to allow trucks carrying essential items to enter the city.

Trucks are allowed to enter the city from 11am to 2pm.

When asked what should be the way forward to ease traffic congestion in the town, police said that the PWD should have a traffic engineering wing and the matter has also been taken up at the headquarters level.

In addition, it was also suggested that traffic education should be incorporated in the school and college syllabus.