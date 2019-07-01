Close to 10 lakh people register for MHIS-IV

SHILLONG: Almost 10 lakh citizens have registered themselves for the MHIS-IV which has been launched in the state in convergence with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

An official informed that more than 9.7 lakh beneficiaries have so far registered for the scheme and more people are getting themselves enrolled.

The target of the Meghalaya government is to cover 8.3 lakh households in the state with the exclusion of government employees.

Over 13,000 patients in the state have applied for claim settlement and over Rs 10 crore has been paid for the patients.

The MHIS-IV offers over 2300 medical and surgical packages and up to Rs 5 lakh per person.