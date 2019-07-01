Chronicle of a soldier’s death retold

On 20th death anniv, family says never regretted him joining army

SHILLONG: He controlled his tears while remembering his son as other family members fell silent.

On the 20th death anniversary of Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum, who was killed in the Kargil war, his parents and brothers at their residence at Demthring in Nongthymmai narrated how they received the sad news with calm.

Clifford’s father Keishing Peter said, “Twenty years ago, I was employed at State Bank of India, Laitumkhrah branch, some army personnel came there to transfer their accounts to Kashmir as it was the time of Kargil war and I told them that my son was also in Kashmir and the next day, the news came that my son was no more.”

On July 2, 1999, then GOC 101 Area Major General VK Dua visited SBI Laitumkhrah branch to break the news about the death of Clifford in the battlefield.

Clifford, who was only 24 years then, died in the early hours on July 1, but not before killing six Pakistani soldiers at Point 4812 in the Batalik Sector.

During the war, Clifford, who was promoted as Captain from the position of Lieutenant, was with 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.

His column was entrusted to capture Point 4812 in the Batalik Sector.

The citation of the army praising Clifford said after the enemy remained invulnerable to artillery fire as they were in protected bunkers, Clifford, with utter disregard to his personal safety, charged through the fire zone.

Heroic act

“Closing in, he threw grenades and killed six enemy soldiers. He then tried to snatch the universal machine gun of the enemy from the second enemy position and received a volley of bullets,” the citation said.

The action stunned the enemy and this compelled them to retreat.

According to the citation, though severely injured, Clifford refused to be evacuated and fought valiantly till he succumbed to his injuries.

With the loss of Clifford, a determined army captured Point 4812 as a tribute to the late fighter.

Biggest crowd

When the mortal remains of Clifford arrived in Shillong on July 7, patriotism was overwhelming in the city.

The crowd during the funeral procession the next day was the biggest ever in the state.

When asked whether the family was unanimous in sending Clifford to army, his mother Saily Nongrum said, “He was keen to join the army from his college days and we do not have any regret.”

The father said he was not in the city when the recruitment process began but provided necessary help.

Elder brother Geoffrey Nongrum and the youngest, Paul Nongrum, agreed with their parents that he joined the army for greater good.

Paul said if he was alive, Clifford would have been a high ranking official.

The brave soldier was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second highest gallantry award.

Geoffrey said Clifford was brave as he used to say that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the country.

Last words

The family remembered Clifford’ last words.

“It was on June 26, 1999, at 11.45 pm. We were watching TV. He called up from a satellite phone to our landline from the Batalik war zone. He had just finished fighting one war. Then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee allowed fighters to speak to their family members. He told us that he lost a friend in the war a few days ago. Clifford informed that they may not be sent for war again and he would be coming in July,” Clifford’s father recalled.

When he came for the annual leave for the last time in March-April, 1999, he had motivated the students of schools and colleges, including those from St. Anthony’s School, his alma mater, through his lecture and inspired them to join the army.