Body of drowned BSF jawan still untraced

TURA: The body of the BSF jawan who drowned in the Ganol river near Pelga Dare on Sunday evening continues to be untraced on Monday afternoon even as search operation continues.

Dharamveer Singh (32), belonging to the 55th Batallion of the BSF had gone along with friends to the popular tourist spot in the Ganol River when the drowning incident took place at around 5 pm in the evening. Pelga Dare is located about 7 kilometres on the outskirts of Tura Town.

Search and rescue teams including emergency services team and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) were pressed into service immediately after the incident on Sunday which had to be postponed eventually due to failing light. The efforts to recover the body was restarted by first light on Monday but was unsuccessful till the filing of this report.It may be mentioned that the fast flowing waters of the Ganol River is often underestimated by many people especially outsiders, which has led to cases of drowning in the past as well. People unfamiliar with the strong water currents of the hilly terrain often venture deep into the river and get swept away leading to their deaths.