Banteidor asks traders to increase broomsticks rate

SHILLONG: Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh held a meeting with traders from Mawiong Regulated Market and requested the traders to increase the rate of broomstick since it is exempted from tax.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the increase in the rate of broomstick renders the much-needed financial boost to farmers who are often suppressed by middlemen in addition to the transportation costs incurred by the farmers.

With broomstick being declared an agro-forestry product, it is exempted from any tax and maintained that toll gates of various Himas cannot charge any tax on broomstick. Lyngdoh said the farmers should report if the new dispensation is not followed by the toll gates.

Meanwhile, a trader from Mawiong Regulated Market, S.P. Chaudhury told reporters that the price of broomstick has gone up. The price was Rs 35/Rs 40 last year and this year the price is Rs 60 and above for the first quality.

“We told the minister that the price depends on demand and supply, when the supply was too much like last year, the price went down and this year the supply was a little less, the price is better,” he said.

He informed that the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) would issue a Transit Pass for which the traders had to pay Rs 4000 per truck.

However, following the government’s order, the burden of paying the transit pass has been lifted.

Farmers from East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills would visit the market and the supply their products at Mawiong