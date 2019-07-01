2 NDFB(S) lady cadres held



GUWAHATI: A local Army unit along with Assam police launched a joint search operation at Budhikhamar in Chirang district of lower Assam and apprehended two hardcore lady cadres of National Democratic Front of Boroland (S), official sources confirmed on Monday.

The operation launched on Sunday was based on corroborated intelligence inputs following which of Rotima Borgoyary alias B. Rwmwi (joint secretary, women welfare and instructor of 42 Batch), a 40 Batch NDFB(S) cadre and Juli Basumatary alias B. Jiri Jiri, a 42 batch NDFB(S) cadre, were apprehended.

According to the intelligence inputs, the lady cadres were being inducted into Chirang from Nagaland, to carry out recruitment of lady overground workers (OGWs) and train them.

“Apparently the lady cadres were about to link up with Batha/ Bidai faction of NDFB(S). The apprehension of the lady cadres has dealt a severe blow to efforts of top NDFB(S) leadership’s plan to revive insurgency in Lower Assam,” the statement said.

