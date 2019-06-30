Two die in city car-bus collision

SHILLONG: Two persons died when the Alto they were travelling in collided with a night super bus on Friday at around 9.50pm near MES Military Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Chanda and Rakesh Roy.

Rahul was driving the Alto (ML05-D-8696) which had five other occupants — Rahul Kumar Singh, Sujit Kumar, Kumar Rai, Rakesh Roy and Niraj Kumar.

The night super bus (ML05-L-8998) was driven by LTiken Singh, a resident of Assam.

Rahul along with the other occupants was shifted to civil hospital, Shillong where he succumbed to his injuries, the medical officer said adding that another was “brought dead.”

Two of the occupants were referred to Woodland Hospital and Nazareth Hospital respectively while another was admitted at Civil Hospital and one was released after first aid.

A police official said the driver of the bus sustained no injuries.

Both the vehicles were seized and the bodies handed over to the respective families on Saturday.