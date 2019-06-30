Teachers’ body demands release of pending salary

SHILLONG: The All Primary School Teachers’ Association (APSTA) has reiterated its demand to release the sanction of pending amount for payment of salary from June to August 2018 in the revision of pay 2018 to the Lower Primary School teachers under the jurisdiction of the Sub Divisional School Education Officer, Shillong which has amounted to Rs 5,88,53,381.

In a statement issued here, assistant general secretary L Tiewsoh said that a delegation led by general secretary of the association FC Shullai held several meetings with the director of education on January 17, February 4, March 11 and June 3 concerning the release of the pending dues.

Tiewsoh added that the sanction order which was dated June 18 was passed and signed by the Deputy Director of School Education & Literacy, Meghalaya and was received on June 24 by the office of the SDSEO.

The APSTA will also hold another meeting with the SDSEO of Shillong on July 2 to discuss the release of the pending dues.