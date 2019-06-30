Recognition for Assam excise portal

GUWAHATI: Assam Excise Portal, the online portal of the Assam state excise department, has bagged the SKOCH Award in the corporate excellence category in the highest rank of platinum, which is considered the top-most framed rank of the award ceremony.

The portal, which facilitates end-to-end workflow application for excise-revenue receipt and enforcement, was developed by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON).

Samir Kochhar, the chairman of SKOCH group presented the award to Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA and chairman of AMTRON, and MK Jadav, managing director of AMTRON, at the 58 edition of the award ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday.

Launched in 2017, the portal aims at real-time electronic data on licensees, transporters, brands and brand labels manufactured sold in the state, effective surveillance of inter-state/intrastate movement of liquor products, easy service deliveries, e-payment facility, et al.

The excise department of Assam had taken it as a major challenge to convert the whole department into a paperless environment.

This comes as a landmark achievement for the department as there were more than 1000 nominations in the event with the presence of tough contenders, right from the defence ministry to corporate giants, a statement received here said.